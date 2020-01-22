This week in The Leader – January 22, 2020

January 22, 2020 Editor News

This week in The Leader:

  • The long and winding road to school;
  • Edged weapon seized at school;
  • Catholic teachers hold strike Jan. 21, more strikes on the way;
  • Foodies unite with purpose for a cause;
  • Scotiabank hosting public meeting in South Mountain;
  • Go-Boy! opens Aultville Filmfest;
  • Matilda Winter Carnival set for February 8-9 with changes;
  • Seven per cent decrease in shipping on St. Lawrence Seaway;
  • Sr. Spartans earn first basketball win in two years;
  • Peewee B Lions beat Bears at home;
  • Silver medal for Atom Rep Lions at Can/Am tournament’
  • League vacates Gatineau wins, Lions earn points;
  • These stories and much more.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

