Obituary: James Floyd Thompson

Peacefully at the Dundas Manor in Winchester, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Floyd Thompson of Brinston at the age of 92. Dearly beloved husband of Doris Thompson (nee Weegar). Loving father of James (Linda Smith) of Brinston. Predeceased by his brothers Edward and Lorne and by his sister Mary Squires. Sadly missed by his grandchildren James Dean, Taylor and Jay-Lynne. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A graveside service will be held at the Spruce Haven Cemetery later in the spring. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Association would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Arrangements are in the care of the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com