Obituary: Charlaine Smail

Peacefully at the Winchester & District Memorial Hospital, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Charlaine Smail, (nee Perry) of Iroquois at the age of 82. Dearly beloved wife of the late Raymond Smail. Loving mother of Kevin (Sharon) of Winchester, Perry of Iroquois, Sheri (Sheldon) Montroy of Shanly and Amy (Danny) Dodge of Iroquois. Dear sister of Barb (Ron) Smail, Buddy (Mary) Perry and Nan Thomson. Sadly missed by 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A graveside service will be held at the Spruce Haven Cemetery, later in the spring. Donations to the Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Arrangements are in the care of the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com