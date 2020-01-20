Obituary: Arie Geurkink

Peacefully called to his heavenly home on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Loving husband of Janny and loving father of Jack (Diane) Geurkink, Nancy (John) De Jong, Ray (Angela) Geurkink, Michael (Catherine) Geurkink, Shawn (Gislaine) Geurkink. Proud and caring grandfather of 13 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Will be missed by brother John Geurkink and brother-in-law Gerrit Westervelt. Predeceased by parents Johan and Hendrika (Bosman) Geurkink, his son Fred, his grandson Benjamin, his sister Grace (James) Kolff, brother Henry (Jessie) Geurkink, his sister Johanna Westervelt and his sister-in-law Coral Geurkink.

Arie was born in Halle, Gelderland, the Netherlands on May 8, 1932, the second oldest of five siblings. When he turned 17 in 1949 he was on his way to Canada, along with his parents, brothers and sisters to start a new life here. The family lived Alberta for two harvests before moving to Brinston, Ontario in November of 1950. Arie had a number of jobs in Eastern Ontario before becoming one half of G&S Construction and later Arie Geurkink & Sons Construction. Through his work over the years he got to know a great number of people in the community, having worked on many of their homes and businesses.

On December 26, 1956, Arie and Janny married and this past year celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary. Throughout his life he was committed to his family but also to his church, his community and to Timothy Christian School. He was always generous and faithfully served in many ways.

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg on Tuesday, January 21st from 2-5 p.m., then at the Community Christian Reformed Church, Dixons Corners, on Wednesday, January 22nd from 10 a.m. until time of the service honouring Arie’s life-long service to his Lord at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Spruce Haven Cemtery in Brinston. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.