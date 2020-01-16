Obituary: Myra Eamon

Peacefully at the St. Lawrence Lodge Nursing Home, Brockville, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, Myra Eamon (nee Thaxter) of Morrisburg, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Charlie Eamon for over 71 years. Loving mother of Gloria Smith (Wayne) of Barrie, Brent (Nancy) of Napanee and Barry (Karen) of Sherwood Park, Alberta. Myra will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Andrea (Steve), Derek (Marie), Carrie (Mike), Jessie (Dave), Kyle (Danielle), Craig (Gretchen), Stephanie (Andrew) and her great-grandchildren Nicholas, Wyatt, Emmett, Caitlynn, Myles, Millie, Norah, Lucas and Bennett. She was predeceased by her sisters Dolly Oxley, Gladys Burrell, Olive Pickwell, Marjorie Brown, Phyllis Thaxter and her brothers Robert and Harry Thaxter. Myra will be fondly remembered by Gordon Morris (Doris) of England many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Saturday, January 25th from 10 a.m. until time of the Legion Ladies Auxilliary service and memorial service at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the J.W. MacIntosh Senior Support Centre. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Spring Inurnment of Cremated Remains

Iroquois Point Cemetery