Obituary: Dorothy Cassel

Peacefully at the Dundas Manor in Winchester on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Dorothy Cassel (nee Hollister) of Iroquois at the age of 91. Dearly beloved wife of the late Keith Cassel. Predeceased by her parents William Hollister and Iva Mae Presley, her sisters Doris Donnelly and Eva Jarvis and by her brothers Roy and Herb Hollister. Dorothy is survived by her sisters-in-law Pearl and Marjorie Hollister and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

At Dorothy’s request there will be no visitation or funeral service. A graveside service will take place at the Iroquois Point Cemetery at a later date. Donations to the Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com