Obituary: Susan A. Baker

Peacefully at home on Friday, January 3, 2020, Susan Baker of Elma, age 58. Loving soulmate of Wes Moore. Survived by her brother Roy Baker (Darlene) of Dixons Corners, her nephews Matt, Chris, Derrick and her grandchildren Chase, Hudson, Kasey and Brooklyn. Susan will be fondly remembered by her aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents Roy and Winnie Baker (nee Shaver).

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Tuesday, January 7th from 3 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 5 p.m. Donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.