Obituary: Allan Murphy

At the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Saturday, January 4, 2020, Allan Murphy of Dixons Corners, age 77. Loving husband of Phyllis Murphy (nee Heyman) for 58 years. Loving father of James Allan Murphy (Gloria) of Glen Stewart. Dear brother of Garry (Della) of Iroquois, Gale Reynolds (Doug) of Iroquois, Wilda Vandemheen (Adrian) of Dixons Corners, Nancy Croteau (Guy) of Iroquois and Aden (Linda) of Williamsburg. Allan will be fondly remembered by grandchildren Mary Murphy, Anthony Shearer and Thomas Shearer. Predeceased by his parents Pringle and Greta Murphy (nee Burton), his sisters Ruth Murphy and Jean Wickwire and his brother Edward. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Wednesday, January 8th from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A luncheon will follow at the Oddfellows Hall in Williamsburg. Donations to the Diabetes Society or the Humane Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

Spruce Haven Cemetery, Brinston