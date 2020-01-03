WDMH welcomes first baby of 2020

WINCHESTER – Joëlle Carpentier and Tristan Garrah thought it might be a good idea to have a quiet New Year’s Eve as they waited for their first baby to be born. He was already two days late – so his arrival could be at any time. And they were right.

The first baby born at Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) in 2020 arrived at 7:08 am on January 1st. Welcome to Leo Garrah, a first child for Joëlle and Tristan who recently moved to Osgoode. Leo was delivered by midwife Jennifer Pawlett.

“Everything was great,” said Dad Tristan. “Joëlle’s cousin had a baby at WDMH and highly recommended it. It was fantastic. I’d recommend it to anyone. It’s much easier to drive south and the parking was great too!”

Joëlle, Tristan and Leo went home several hours later, armed with a care package from the WDMH nurses which included blankets, outfits and bibs for baby Leo.