Obituary: Chrissy Baker

At the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, Chrissy Baker of Mariatown, age 56. Beloved daughter of Zeta Baker (nee Markell) and the late Allen Baker. Dear sister of Cindy Baker (Brent Harper) of Cornwall, Patty Baker (Mark Ault) of Cornwall, Amy Saunders (Randy) of Morrisburg, Allen Baker (Angie) of Hanesville and Doug Baker (Margeurite) of Morrisburg. Predeceased by her sister-in-law Valerie Baker. Chrissy will be fondly remembered by her aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Sunday, January 5th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at St. James Anglican Church, Morrisburg, on Monday, January 6th at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg. Donations to Community Living Dundas County would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

St. James Anglican Cemetery, Morrisburg