Rangers clinch NCJHL West with win over Eagles

ST. ISIDORE – The South Grenville Rangers gave themselves an early Christmas present, and left some coal for the St. Isidore Eagles. The teams met for the final league game before the Christmas break on December 22nd in St. Isidore. The present for the Rangers was a 9-3 win, which clinched the top spot in the league’s West division standings.

Cooper Kingston opened the scoring for the Rangers early in the first period. The Eagles tied the game but Jared Fenlong scored the go-ahead-goal less than a minute later to put the Rangers ahead 2-1. Back on the ice after a two-game suspension forward Jordan Dodge made up for lost time scoring the first of four goals in the night later in the period. The Rangers led the Eagles 3-1 after 20 minutes.

South Grenville outscored St. Isidore 2-1 in the second period, both Rangers goals thanks to Dodge who completed his natural hat trick late in the period. The Rangers led the Eagles 5-2 going into the third period.

A four-goal third period effort by South Grenville finished off St. Isidore 9-3. Scoring for the Rangers were Dodge with his fourth of the night, Brayden Forestell, Cole Edgely, and Dylan Sharpley. Dodge had a pair of assists in the game in addition to his four goals, Rangers’ captain Brody Ranger was the playmaker with a trio of assists. Sam Limoges-Ring earned his 10th win of the season between the pipes for South Grenville.

The team returns from the Christmas break with a pair of games beginning January 3rd in Vanier where the team will visit the Bytown Royals. On January 4th, the Rangers host the Metcalfe Jets at the Ingredion Centre in Cardinal. The puck drops on that game at 8:10 p.m.

The win against the Eagles clinches first place in the NCJHL West division; 22 points separate the Rangers from the second place North Dundas Rockets. South Grenville also leads the overall NCJHL standings at the Christmas break. They are five points ahead of the East division-leading Gatineau-Hull Volant.