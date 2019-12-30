Obituary: Debbie Jones

At the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Thursday, December 26, 2019, Debbie Jones (nee Tupper) of Morrisburg, age 64. Beloved daughter of Bill Tupper (Joan Hess) of Williamsburg and the late Patricia Tupper (nee Jackson). Loving mother of Stephanie Woods (Ben) of Winchester, Shawn O’Neill of Edmonton and James Jones (Cassandra) of Moose Jaw. Dear sister of Derek Tupper (Corinne) of Morrisburg, Doug Tupper (Helen) of Iroquois and Dale Tupper (Robbie-Lynn) of Ottawa. Debbie will be fondly remembered by her granddaughter Kiara. Also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A memorial service will be held at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Saturday, January 4th at 1 p.m. Donations to the M.S. Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment of Cremated Remains

New Union Cemetery, Williamsburg

