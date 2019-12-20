Seaway holds annual community Christmas concert and drama performance

December 20, 2019 Editor Entertainment
Seaway DHS concert band members, under the direction of music teacher Colleen Leslie , perform the Ukrainian Bell Carol before a crowd of over 200 at the annual community Christmas performance in Iroquois December 18th. (The Leader/Blancher photo)

IROQUOIS – The Seaway District High School music and drama programs held their annual community Christmas performance on December 18th in Iroquois. The event featured traditional Christmas carol performances, a performance by the group Almost Synchronized, and a drama production titled “What Could Go Wrong the Night Before Christmas.”

The drama production was the first performance for the new after-school for credit drama program, which was added this year.

The event collected monetary and non-perishable food donations in support of Community Food Share. This year, 225 items and $100 was collected.

 

