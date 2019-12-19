Recycling costs increasing fivefold

SOUTH DUNDAS – South Dundas, if it stays with its current recycling service provider, is going to see a huge increase in recycling processing costs.

South Dundas, along with South Stormont, South Glengarry and North Stormont, all use the City of Cornwall’s Material Recovery Facility for processing their blue box recycling.

In late October the city met with these municipalities to break the news that the city would be changing its rate structure, effective January 1, 2020.

The current rate structure will move to a full cost recovery rate, spurred by significant losses due to a declining market for plastics.

“Due to this significant drop in revenues, the city can no longer subsidize partners for the costs of recycling processing,” South Dundas chief administrative officer Shannon Geraghty reported to South Dundas council at the December 16th meeting.

The City, as soon as January 1, 2020 will start charging South Dundas, as well as its other municipal partners a mixed recyclables processing fee of $301 per tonne.

For South Dundas which will have about 580 tonnes of recycling in 2020 the implementation of the new fee will cost $174,580 compared to the 2019 cost of $31,800 for the same weight which would have worked out to about $55 per tonne.

“As much as I believe in doing the right thing, the economics of this are way out of line,” said South Dundas mayor Steven Byvelds. “It’s frustrating. We’re not happy.”

“It’s outrageous, but they have us behind the eight ball, for now,” said South Dundas councillor Donald Lewis.

“The pricing is outrageous,” agreed South Dundas deputy mayor Kirsten Gardner. “It’s way too expensive.”

South Dundas councillor Lloyd Wells talked about the possibility of having to implement user fees to help cover the costs.

Staff will come back to council in the new year with pricing for other alternatives.

While staff are looking for less costly alternatives, South Dundas plans to stay with the City just until they can agree upon a less costly service provider.