Rangers thrash floundering Lions

December 19, 2019 Editor Sports
Morrisburg Lions forward Justice Brownlee (right, #16) fires in this shot past South Grenville Rangers goalie Xavier Dusablon late in the first period to put the Lions on the scoreboard. The goal, Brownlee’s 13th of the season, was the only goal for the Lions in the December 14th game as the Rangers slammed the Lions 14-1. South Grenville out shot Morrisburg 57-24 in the game. (The Leader/Blancher photo)

MORRISBURG – Winless in the past 10 games, the Morrisburg Lions were overrun 14-1 by the South Grenville Rangers on December 14th. The game was the fourth in the season series between the St. Lawrence River rivals.

South Grenville opened the scoring six minutes into the game with Nate Medaglia’s power play goal (from Cameron Dillon). This was followed up a minute later with an unassisted goal by Kyle Dillabough, and a power play goal by Jacob McGonegal, also unassisted. Late in the period, Dillion (from Joe Maclean and Owen Webster) made it a 4-0 game for the Rangers.
Forward Justice Brownlee scored his 13th goal of the season (from Wade Moak) to put the Lions into the game.

Hat trick for McGonegal – South Grenville Rangers’ forward Jacob McGonegal picked up his first career hat trick during the December 14th game against the Morrisburg Lions. Pictured above, McGonegal (right, #75) and Morrisburg Lions defenceman Kayne McCadden (left, #6). (The Leader/Blancher photo)

Then less than a minute later, Rangers’ captain Brody Ranger (from Aiden Bailey) restored that team’s four goal lead. Another power play goal by Medaglia (unassisted) rounded out the scoring for the first period. The Lions trailed the Rangers 6-1.

Morrisburg had three power play opportunities in the first half of the second period, but failed to get any traction against South Grenville. The Rangers tightened up the sloppy play in the neutral zone with Webster scoring his first of two goals that night (from Rhys Gibbons and Medaglia). The hits just kept coming as South Grenville scored five goals in the next nine minutes. Scoring for the Rangers were McGonegal (two), Gibbons, Maclean, and Kingston. Two of those goals were short-handed goals 40 seconds apart. Morrisburg continued to trail South Grenville, 12-1.

The third period didn’t fare any better for the Lions as the Rangers potted two more goals, Webster with his second of the night, and Kingston’s power play goal to close out the scoring. The Rangers handed the Lions the team’s worst loss since joining the NCJHL in the 2015-16 season.

The two teams get to do it all again on December 21st as South Grenville will host the rematch in Cardinal at the Ingredion Centre. Puck drop for the game is at 8:10 p.m. That game is part of a festive Christmas event with cookie decorating, prizes, and free entry to the Rangers/Lions game for any minor hockey player wearing their team’s jersey, including South Grenville Rangers and South Dundas Lions clubs.

On December 22nd, the Lions will host the Metcalfe Jets for their final home game of 2019, puck drops for that game at 2:15 p.m. South Grenville will close out 2019 in St. Isidore the same day.

The league will resume its regular season on January 3rd, 2020.

