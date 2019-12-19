Police services in SDSG receive funding for RIDE programs

LONG SAULT – The provincial government announced funding to area RIDE programs totaling over $31,000 in the riding on December 19th.

The funding announcement was made by Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry MPP Jim McDonell at the SD&G Ontario Provincial Police detachment in Long Sault.

The Cornwall Police Service and local OPP will each receive $15,841 in funding, which is part of a $2.4 million investment by the Ontario government. Over 170 police services in the province have received, or will receive funds from the program.

“With this funding, our local police services will be able to conduct regular roadside spot-checks and education campaigns needed to detect impaired drivers and keep our roads safe,” said McDonell in a media release. “It will help pay for sworn officers’ overtime and paid duty RIDE activities, and that’s really important.”

“I would like to remind our residents and visitors not to drink and drive and to facilitate safe roadways and trails this Christmas and New Year’s season. OPP members from SD&G detachment will be conducting RIDE Programs throughout the three United Counties,” said detachment commander inspector Mike Mulhearn.

This is the second police funding announcement in a week by McDonell. On December 13th he announced that the Cornwall Police Service will receive $993K in funding through the provinces new Community Safety and Police grant. That funding will pay for personnel, training, and other initiatives. No funding was announced at this time for OPP services in the counties portion of the riding.