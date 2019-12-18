This week in The Leader – December 18, 2019

This week in The Leader:

SLPC delivers early Christmas present to local group, train to remain on its South Dundas site;

Recycling costs increasing fivefold;

No Iroquois outdoor rink this winter;

New 401 tourism billboards slated for spring installation;

Packed house enjoys Community Living’s delightful Christmas concert;

Prevost inaugurated SDG warden for 2020;

Four per cent increase for South Stormont;

Rent refunded for Carman House tenant;

Roads in need, document delivered in time for budget;

Rangers thrash floundering Lions;

South Dundas Taekwondo wins in Trois Rivieres;

These stories and much more in The Leader.

Also this week, our annual Magic of Christmas insert with your letters to Santa, photos, and school drawings.

A note to subscribers and readers. The December 25th issue of The Leader will be published and out for delivery on December 23rd. The Leader will also be available for purchase in stores on December 23rd.