The Seaway Scoop – December 11, 2019

In sports, Seaway did well this past week. The varsity hockey team, coached by teacher Carrie Gilmour, played the first tournament day of the season at the Morrisburg Arena on December 5th. They played three games, winning the first game against Tagwi Secondary School. The team lost the other two games and are fourth in the standings.

On December 2nd, the boys and girls intermediate volleyball teams each played in a tournament at South Grenville District High School. The girls team made it to the semi-finals against St. Mark’s Catholic School, but lost in the the third set. The girls team will play at St Mark’s December 12th, the boys team will face St. Mark’s the following day.

Seaway will host the intermediate girls Upper Canada Cup regional volleyball tournament on December 16th. The boys team will play in the UCC regional tournament at North Dundas District High School, also on December 16th.

The planned semi-formal dance scheduled for December 6th was postponed until the new year. Students who have already paid for a ticket, will receive one when the dance does happen.

The last day of school before the Holiday Break is December 20th. Students will return to school on January 6th.

On December 10th, Seaway students were to a presentation by Jamie McMillan about her experiences with school and how she found herself in her current profession as an iron worker/boil maker. She explained the utility of learning a trade and she encouraged women and girls to look into the trades as a career choice. Students from grades 7-12 attended.