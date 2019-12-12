South Dundas Lions Bantam B Rep team wins Montreal tournament

December 12, 2019 P. Blancher – Leader staff Sports
The South Dundas Lions Bantam B Rep team posed for this celebratory team photo after returning from the Can/Am Hockey Challenge Cup Bantam/14U tournament this past weekend. The team was undefeated and won gold at the tournament. Pictured above in the back row (l-r): Jamie Smith – head coach, Shelly Mcleod – manager, Hudson Fetterly, Cameron Lynch, Terrence Mudde, Marty Mcleod, Nate Thompson, Todd Larocque – trainer, Mason Hummel, Caden Holmes, Alek Larocque, Devon Honders, Tony Barkley – assistant coach, and Denis Villeneuve – assistant coach. Front row: Owen Villeneuve, Montgomery Dejong – alternate captain, Wyatt Barkley – alternate captain, Jordan Heuff – captain, Seb Lafrance – alternate captain, and Aiden Hutt. Absent from the photo was Wyatt Rivet. (The Leader/Blancher photo)

The South Dundas Lions Bantam B Rep team hauled home the hardware at the annual Can/Am Hockey Challenge Cup Bantam/14U tournament this past weekend.

The team took on the New Hampshire Jr Monarchs first, besting them 11-0. South Dundas then faced off against the Hamilton Bulldogs, defeating them 6-3. In the final round-robin game, the Lions cut down the Forest Hill Force 9-1.

South Dundas advanced to the gold medal final against the Bulldogs on December 8th.

The Bulldogs opened scoring three minutes into the first period, but Monty Dejong’s unassisted tying goal with 2:10 remaining in the period set the teams even at 1-1.

Four minutes into the second period, Wyatt Barkley scored the go ahead goal (from Cam Lynch and Nate Thompson) to give the Lions the lead. Jordan Heuff (unassisted) added an insurance goal late in the period. The Lions led the Bulldogs 3-1 into the third period.

Hamilton scored early in the third period but Lynch (from Barkley) quickly restored the team’s two goal lead. A late goal by the Bulldogs added pressure but Barkley (from Wyatt Rivet) scored in the final minute, sealing the 5-3 championship win for the Lions.

