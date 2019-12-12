No change to leadership at area school boards

SOUTH DUNDAS – One year into their term, the trustee board leadership at all school boards serving South Dundas will remain unchanged.

Trustee chair elections were held by the Upper Canada District School Board, the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario, the Conseil des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario (French-Public), and the Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l’Est ontarien (French-Catholic) earlier this month.

In all four board elections, the incumbents were acclaimed for another one-year term.

At the UCDSB, Ward 4 trustee John McAllister will serve his second year as chair, while Ward 2 trustee Bill Macpherson will serve his second year as vice-chair.

Over at the CDSBEO, Cornwall and Glengarry trustee Todd Lalonde was acclaimed for a second year in a row as chair. Ron Eamer, the other trustee representing Cornwall and Glengarry, was acclaimed as vice-chair again.

CSDCEO board chair François Bazinet, representing North Dundas, North Stormont, and Russell, returns for another term. Roger Chartrand, representing Alfred and Plantagenet, was also acclaimed for a second year as vice-chair.

Orleans and Beacon Hill-Cyrville trustee Denis Chartrand was acclaimed for a second year as chair of the CEPEO. Acclaimed as vice-chair was Cumberland trustee Roda Muse.

Trustee chair board elections are held each year in December.