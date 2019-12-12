Another four point weekend for Rangers

CARDINAL – Riding a four-game winning streak into the weekend, the first place South Grenville Rangers picked up two more marks for the win column. The wins came at the expense of the Metcalfe Jets on December 6th, and the West Carleton Inferno on December 7th.

First up for the Rangers, a 4-2 win over the Jets. Dylan Sharpley put the Rangers up 1-0 on a power play goal (from Owen Webster and Jared Fenlong) halfway through the second period. The Jets countered with scoring twice in less than 15 seconds late in the period to take a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes.

Webster then scored his first goal for the team eight minutes into third period on a power play (from Brayden Forestell and Fenlong) to tie the game. He joined South Grenville in a series of roster moves by GM Lucas Stitt that saw Matthew Berry depart for the Perth Blue Wings of the CCHL2, and goalie Anthony Kervin go to the Jets.

Less than five minutes remained in the game when Cole Edgely (from Brody Ranger) scored the go ahead goal, followed by an insurance goal by Forestell (from Cameron Dillon and Jordan Dodge). Goalie Sam Limoges-Ring earned his first win in goal after being out for four games from an injury.

The Rangers followed that win with a 6-1 blow out of the Inferno the following night in Starchtown.

Sharpley (from Rhys Gibbons and Hunter Shipclark) opened scoring 13 minutes into the first period, while a late power play goal by Forestell (from Dodge and Ranger) made it 2-0.

Dodge added a goal of his own 17 seconds into the second period (from Forestell and Ranger). Sharpley (from Gibbons and Fenlong) made it a 4-0 game in the middle of the second on a Rangers’ power play. The Inferno managed to get a goal in past Limoges-Ring late in the period.

Early again into the third period, Cooper Kingston (from Webster and Edgeley) extended the Rangers’ lead to 5-1. Sharpley (from Kingston and Edgely) polished off his hat-trick to close out the game with a 6-1 win.

Improving to a record of 18 wins and just two losses, the Rangers, first overall, will look to add to their winning streak on December 13th as they visit the Metcalfe Jets. The following night, on December 14th, the Rangers head down river to Morrisburg to take on the Lions at the Morrisburg Arena.