This week in The Leader – December 11, 2019

December 11, 2019 Editor News

This week in The Leader:

  • Picture perfect Morrisburg Santa Claus Parade;
  • Local boys shine in Playhouse hit Christmas show;
  • Iroquois Santa visit brings smiles;
  • Meeting to highlight Building Code Changes;
  • No change to leadership at area school boards;
  • Speed limit quandary;
  • SVS Concert: Come, Follow That Star;
  • South Dundas Lions Bantam B Rep team wins Montreal tournament;
  • Jr. C Lions fall to Eagles and Inferno;
  • Another four point weekend for Rangers;
  • These stories and much more.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

