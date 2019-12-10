South Dundas welcomes new physician

SOUTH DUNDAS — A new doctor is moving to South Dundas and will begin practicing out of the St. Lawrence Medical Clinic beginning next July.

Dr. Carlos E. Cunha, signed an agreement with the Municipality and will join the St. Lawrence Medical Clinic. Dr. Cunha is currently applying for his certification to practice in Ontario.

Dr. Cunha completed his medical residency at the University of Nebraska Medical Center – Family Medicine and his undergraduate degree in Ottawa.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the team at the St. Lawrence Medical Clinic in Morrisburg,” Cunha said in a release Tuesday. “It is a place that is close to me and my wife; since her family is from the area and it is also a region we grew to love during our undergraduate years in Ottawa. We are also sure it will be a great place to raise our two-year-old son, Samuel.”

Cunha said he was looking forward to being a productive member of the South Dundas community.

South Dundas has been working to attract more physicians and health care professionals to the area, which was recognized as a priority by council and staff. There has been a shortage in access to health care professionals locally, and throughout the region.

“The St. Lawrence Medical Clinic is delighted that Dr. Cunha will be joining our group in July 2020,” said Dr. Beth Rivington. “He comes highly recommended by his colleagues and supervisors and has a special interest in rural medicine.”

Rivington added that: “the St. Lawrence Medical Clinic is very appreciative of the efforts of the South Dundas Council in assisting in the recruitment process .”

“We are very excited to be able to announce a new medical practitioner joining us in South Dundas. Dr. Cunha will be a welcome addition to the St. Lawrence Medical Clinic and the health care services in our community,” said mayor Steven Byvelds. “His practice will help provide more local access to medical services for our residents and will help grow South Dundas as an ideal place to live. Thank you to the continued efforts from our council, staff and the St. Lawrence Medical Clinic.”